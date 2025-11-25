Patriots Reach Super Bowl Contender Status in Latest Rankings

The New England Patriots' miraculous 2025 season has led them to a 10-2 record even their most optimistic fans would have never imagined. After their Week 12 victory, the Pats are right among the very top of some NFL power rankings, and they're looking like real Super Bowl contenders.

Another Rams Showdown?

ESPN and the New York Post ranked the Patriots second in their power rankings this week behind the Los Angeles Rams, and the two teams could go head to head for the third such Super Bowl in recent history.

In 2002, the Patriots took down the Rams 20-17 for an underdog victory right at the beginning of the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick dynasty years. It was the team's first Super Bowl win of that era, They did not make the big game in 2003, then went back-to-back in 2004 and 2005.

Feb 3, 2002; New Orleans, LA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in action against the St. Louis Rams during Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

In 2019, near the end of the Pats' dynasty era, the Patriots and the Rams faced off again for another New England victory, this one ending 13-3, marking an end to the Patriots' reign of terror for a while as the team regrouped. Now, with remarkably effective new leadership in head coach Mike Vrabel and a shiny young sophomore quarterback in Drake Maye, a Patriots/Rams matchup could signify the beginning of a new reign of terror, if the Pats are able to keep this up.

Too Much To Ask?

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel walks the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

NFL.com's power rankings placed the Pats a bit lower, in fifth place following their sixth place ranking ahead of Week 12, and The Athletic has them in fourth (up one spot from fifth last week). Both publications stressed the Patriots' current injury bug, as Will Campbell, Milton Williams and Jared Wilson will miss time with recent injuries, possibly setting the Pats back in the weeks to come.

The Patriots have also enjoyed an easy schedule, which is an important part of the conversation as we close in on these last few weeks. and they may be skating on thin ice as the playoff picture comes together. This is still a young team with a lot to prove, and this star quarterback has never been to the playoffs before.

The Patriots are preparing for their Monday Night Football showdown against the New York Giants, who are currently 2-10 with the worst record in the NFC. The Patriots had a hard time with the 3-8 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, however, and with so many crucial weapons hurt, they can't afford to take anything for granted.

