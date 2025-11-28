Mike Vrabel Praises Patriots' Special Teams Unit

The New England Patriots’ offense gets most of the praise, and rightfully so. The defense has remained consistent during the team’s league-best nine-game winning streak.

But it’s been the special teams — especially the core three of kicker Andy Borregales, punter Bryce Baringer and long snapper Julian Ashby — that have head coach Mike Vrabel thankful.

“They travel in trios, and you see one, you see all three of them, and it's like they're kind of working on their thing,” Vrabel said during his media availability this week. “I think Bryce has been pretty calming for both of those young guys.

“I think Bryce has really gotten comfortable with his technique, been able to put the ball in places and, I think, help the coverage.”

Bryce Baringer Remains The Veteran Of The Young Trio

Baringer, the veteran of the ultra-young group, hasn’t had as consistent of a season that he’s used to having. The third-year punter has missed on a few punts, but still sports one of the NFL’s strongest right legs. He also does double duty as the field goal holder, an operation that beginning to make major waves.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) punts the ball during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Rookie kicker Borregales was recently named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week during the Patriots’ 26-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Borregales made all four of his field goals and scored a total of 14 points in what has become one of the most impressive rookie seasons for a New England kicker in quite some time.

“I think (special teams coordinator) Jeremy (Springer) and (assistant special teams coach) Tom (Quinn) have done a nice job with that particular group,” Vrabel said. “Andy's been good for us and happy that he can have some success.”

"Julian Continues To Work Extremely Hard."

The final member of the trio — rookie long snapper Julian Ashby — has also been a pleasant surprise in his first season after being drafted out of Vanderbilt. As most players at his position, Ashby typically flies under the radar and doesn’t make much noise. His snaps have been near-perfect through his first 12 games, and he’s been the first domino to fall for a kicking operation that’s missed just four kicks all season.

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots long snapper Julian Ashby (47) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“Julian continues to work extremely hard on his craft,” Vrabel said.

It’s rare that a team has three drafted players at those three positions, but the Patriots can boast that accolade. The players were drafted under two separate head coaches (Baringer was selected when Bill Belichick was still coaching), but have found a way to come together to help under Vrabel in 2025.

The Patriots will have another chance to show off their impressive trio of specialists under the lights against the New York Giants in Week 13.

