Patriots Claim Former Giants QB
The New York Giants waived fourth-string quarterback on Tuesday; and the New England Patriots wasted no time and claimed him and his one-year, $1.03 million contract off a waiver on Wednesday afternoon.
The report first came from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The Patriots and Bill Belichick previously made an attempt to grab Tommy DeVito in 2023 before he signed with the Giants' practice squad. DeVito is a North Jersey native who has quickly become a fan favorite across the league.
DeVito is three-for-five as an NFL starter with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
Originally undrafted out of Illionis in 2023, this most recent preseason saw DeVito complete 30 of 38 attempted completions for 323 yards and four touchdowns, on top of throwing for one interception.
At Illinois he was an All-Big Ten honorable mention during his senior year (2022) after going 279-for-369 passing for 2,650 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season. He started all 13 games at quarterback and holds the school record for completion percentage with 69.6%.
On his league career, he's thrown for 1,358 yards in addition to rushing for 227 and one touchdown.
The Giants briefly turned to 27-year-old DeVito over second-stringer Drew Lock when looking for a “spark” last season, after cutting Daniel Jones.
"Him coming in when he did and winning those games definitely brought some fire to the team," New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux previously said of DeVito. "Super grateful and excited for his journey and excited to have been a part of it.”
DeVito was nicknamed "Tommy Cutlets" and captivated fans with an Italian hand gesture after touchdowns. He was three-for-three as a starter in 2023 and zero-and-two as a starter in 2024. Adding onto his appeal is the fact that when he first got playing time for the Giants, stories circulated about him still living in New Jersey with his parents, commuting to practice and having his mom cook for him.
He will become the third quarterback on the Patriots' 53-man roster behind starter Drake Maye and backup signal caller Joshua Dobbs.
