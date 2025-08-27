Patriots Release Veteran WR
According to reports, the New England Patriots are releasing wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.
First reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Bourne's release comes after he was once considered as a shoo-in for a roster spot, but then missed most of fall camp due to a foot injury in an already-crowded receiver group. Bourne had been with the Patriots since 2021 following time with the San Francisco 49ers, and has caught for 3,714 yards across 292 receptions on his career so far.
Additionally according to Pelissero, New England had prior trade interest in the veteran wideout prior to his release. As previously mentioned, Bourne had been sidelined since Aug. 1 due to an apparent lower- leg injury suffered in practice.
Bourne — standing at 6'1" and weighing 205 pounds — was re-signed by the New England Patriots as an unrestricted free agent on March 21, 2024. He was originally signed by the Pats as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco back in March of 2021.
In 2024 he was limited to 12 games with nine starts while recovering from an injury suffered in 2023 and finished the season with 28 receptions for 305 yards and one touchdown. Bourne's one and only touchdown of the season came in November against the Los Angeles Rams off a nine-yard pass from quarterback Drake May, resulting in a 77 yard drive.
Bourne's best year with the Patriots came during his first with the franchise in 2021. He caught for five touchdowns and 800 yards, across 55 receptions in 17 games played.
Collegiately, Bourne appeared in 53 games with 32 starts and totaled 211 receptions for 3,130 yards and 27 touchdowns during his four-year career at Eastern Washington.
The news of his release also comes on the Wednesday after Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline for the league. Ahead of the 2025 season, the Pats opted to keep their receiver room full with eight wide receivers on their initial 53-man roster, as veteran Kendrick Bourne, second-year wideout Javon Baker and undrafted rookie/preseason star Efton Chism III all made the team.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!