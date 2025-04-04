Patriots Visiting With Star DT
The New England Patriots have spent a whole lot of money addressing their defense this offseason, but they still need help on that side of the ball.
One area in which the Patriots could really use some more assistance is in the trenches, even after signing Milton Williams to a massive contract.
Well, apparently, New England has expressed interest in one of the better defensive tackles in the NFL Draft, as Florida State Seminoles star Joshua Farmer has revealed that he has an upcoming pre-draft visit with the Pats.
“I’ve been at the airport constantly,” Farmer told Justin Melo of The Draft Network. “I’ve done a bunch of visits and I have a lot more coming up. I have visits with the Texans, Patriots, Giants, and Steelers, to name a few of them. Those are in-person visits, and I have more of them coming.”
Farmer is generally expected to be a Day 2 pick later this month and could ultimately represent one of the biggest sleepers of this draft class.
The 6-foot-3, 317-pound lineman is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 32 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks.
Farmer arrived at Florida State in 2021 and didn't receive much playing time over the first couple of years of his career. He then had a breakout season in 2023, finishing with 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks.
New England could definitely stand to improve its pass rush, as the Pats ranked last in the league with just 28 sacks this past year. The Pats have taken strides in getting better in that area over the last several weeks, adding numerous pieces on the free-agent market.
However, the Patriots could still afford to bolster their pass rush a bit more, and Farmer would be a great pickup to assist them in that department.
