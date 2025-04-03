Patriots Named Perfect Fit for All-Decade Tackle
The New England Patriots have had a terrific offseason thus far. They were as active as any team in the NFL on the free agent market, adding several defensive stars to begin the new league year. They got stronger on the offensive side of the ball during the second wave of free agency, adding All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a three-year deal worth up to $69 million with $26 million fully guaranteed.
The Patriots still need to add a starting left tackle, though. They got the opposite tackle spot figured out by signing Morgan Moses, and PFSN NFL analyst Kyle Soppe thinks they could add another former Jets tackle to help protect Drake Maye. Soppe says that veteran tackle Tyron Smith would be a perfect addition for the Patriots ahead of the NFL Draft.
"The New England Patriots pretty clearly want to show Drake Maye competence," Soppe writes. "With additions like Stefon Diggs and Morgan Moses this offseason, my read on this situation is that this is a team looking to be better this year than last but one that views its competitive window with its rookie QB as at least a year away. Smith would fit that ideal for a unit that allowed pressure at the second-highest rate a season ago. If Maye can build on his rookie season courtesy of an improved supporting cast, look for New England to be more aggressive in terms of young talent entering the 2026 season."
While the Patriots could opt to take a tackle in the draft in just a few weeks, Smith is the best available tackle on the market should they want to go the veteran route. Smith is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team and is most known for his time with the Dallas Cowboys from 2011-23. In that span, he was named a Pro Bowler eight times and was an All-Pro on five occasions.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!