Bill Belichick, Lil Wayne Link Up for Surprising Appearance
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made headlines this offseason when he made the jump to the college football world, accepting the job at the University of North Carolina to become its next head football coach.
Since heading to Chapel Hill, Belichick has assembled a staff full of familiar faces from his time in New England. His son, Steve, is his defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Michael Lombardi is the general manager. Former Patriot Jamie Collins is the team's inside linebackers coach. And Belichick's other son, Brian, is the defensive backs coach.
Along with the familiar names Belichick has on his staff, he is also bringing in world-class stars to speak to his team. Rap star Lil Wayne made an appearance at Tar Heels practice. The man some call the best rapper of his generation even took a photo with Belichick to give us a photo op of the most random tandem you could put together.
Wayne is expected to drop a new album, Tha Carter VI, in June of this year. He has long been associated with the NFL, as he is a Green Bay Packers fan. He even made a song entitled "Green and Yellow" to combat Wiz Khalifa's "Black and Yellow" ahead of the Steelers-Packers Super Bowl XLV matchup. On top of that, he has been featured in several Madden video game soundtracks, including Madden NFL 11 as a featured artist in Kevin Rudolph's "Let It Rock." The next year, Weezy's "6 Foot 7 Foot" featured in Madden NFL 12.
The Tar Heels will kick off their season on September 1st in primetime, as they'll host the TCU Horned Frogs on a Monday night. Other notable games on their schedule include hosting Clemson on October 4th and playing host to Frank Reich and Stanford on November 8th.
