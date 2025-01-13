Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Praises New HC Mike Vrabel
Mike Vrabel is officially the new head coach of the New England Patriots and will look to take the franchise back to the glory days that they experienced under the legendary Bill Belichick.
While he played for Belichick and has touches of that style of coaching in him, Vrabel will look to do things his own way. He has given the Patriots a reason for excitement after a brutal 2024 season.
Almost everyone loves the hire of Vrabel for New England. Not everyone agrees with how Robert Kraft and company handled the Jerod Mayo firing or the coaching search itself, but there are very few negative opinions about Vrabel as a head coach.
Now that the move has been made official, Belichick has taken some time to speak out about Vrabel reuniting with the Patriots.
Belichick is clearly a big fan of the move and is expecting good things from the new hire.
"I love Mike. I love everything that he stands for as a football coach. I have a lot of respect for him, and I'm sure he'll do a great job," Belichick said on the "Pat McAfee Show."
It's still strange seeing Belichick rock North Carolina Tar Heels gear. However, hearing his opinion on the coaching move for New England should bring even more excitement.
Throughout his NFL career as a head coach, Vrabel has compiled a 54-45 record in six years. He led his team to an AFC Championship appearance back in 2021, even beating Tom Brady and the Patriots on his way.
Now, he has a new challenge ahead of him. Building New England back into a Super Bowl contender will be no easy task.
Thankfully, Vrabel has a proven track record of success both as a player and as a coach. He has some great building blocks with the Patriots, including young franchise quarterback Drake Maye.
Hopefully, in a few years, New England will look back and see that this point in time led them to another championship.
