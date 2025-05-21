Patriots' Bill Belichick Reportedly Chose Jordon Hudson's Outfits
Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has found himself at the center of controversy in recent months thanks to his relationship with girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
Of course, everyone knows that Hudson, 24, is significantly younger than the 73-year-old Belichick, but the chatter around the water cooler goes far beyond the age difference.
Hudson has evidently been incredibly involved in Belichick's decision-making, which is strange given that Belichick is a six-time Super Bowl champion. There has also been a whole lot of question over how they met.
Apparently, Belichick's relationship with Hudson is not all that new. She was coming around during Belichick's final days with the Patriots (he parted ways with the franchise after 2023), and reportedly, the future Hall-of-Famer asked Hudson to wear a certain color at training camp.
“When she attended training camp practices, she often wore red pants at the request of Mr. Belichick, so that he might more easily spot her in the crowd, according to a person who knows Mr. Belichick and who spoke on the condition of anonymity because Mr. Belichick had not given him permission to speak to reporters,” wrote Katherine Rosman of The New York Times.
We obviously don't know if this is true, as this is the first we are hearing of this, and the fact that the source has remained anonymous makes it slightly less believable. That being said, it's also a weird story to just invent.
To be fair, it's really nobody's business if Belichick and Hudson had such an arrangement. It's more the fact that it wasn't really known if Hudson was present during Belichick's time in New England, but now it's looking like she was.
One thing is for sure: this is certainly an interesting story, and it's something that is going to follow Belichick for the rest of time.
