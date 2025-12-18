Three NFL Teams Named in Ex-Patriots’ Bill Belichick Watchlist

The New England Patriots have seemingly gotten both their head coach and quarterback of the future in Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye, respectively, as they stand top of the AFC East and second in the AFC conference at large in just Vrabel's first season - a very impressive turnaround from last year's 4-13 campaign under Jerod Mayo.

However, news has started to stir up about another Patriots head coach - legendary former HC, Bill Belichick, who has spent the past season coaching at the University of North Carolina amid fending off what feels like never-ending stories concerning his new girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Stories in particular that relate to his immediate future work in coaching. Writing on X, NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that there had been interest on an "exploratory basis" from a pair of pro teams on him potentially returning to the league he called home for nearly 40 years.

I'm told there's been recent interest expressed, at the very least, in speaking with Bill Belichick on a exploratory basis from two teams , per league source.



— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 18, 2025

"My understanding is Belichick has upper-level personnel still fond of him in Atlanta, New York, Cleveland, whilst all struggling teams going through customary evaluations this time of year.



Additionally, I'm told up to 7 more teams are monitoring potential change at head coach (Giants and Titans are open), & up to 3-4 more teams are considering change at general manager, at this time. The Miami Dolphins already have a GM vacancy."

What Is Belichick's Most Likely Landing Spot?

A Patriots returns - in any capacity - can be ruled out immediately after the head coach's not-so-private falling out with owner, Robert Kraft, who put him on blast during the Apple TV "The Dynasty" series that was aired in the months following Belichick's departure from the organization.

And it is not even guaranteed that Belichick will leave his current role at UNC, despite producing a very underwhelming 4-8 season with the Tar Heels. The university, for what it's worth, have stated that they are committed to Belichick for another year in 2026.

Anderson suggests Cleveland, the Giants and Atlanta as potential candidates for his work - but all of them have roadblocks.

The Browns fired Belichick as a almost 30 years ago in 1996. The Giants have history with Belichick as a coach given that he was their defensive coordinator that presided over two Super Bowl victories, but multiple Championship losses to the team in 2007 and 2011 have soured his relationship with the franchise. And Atlanta was close to hiring the former New England HC in 2024 before owner, Arthur Blank quickly changed course and went with Raheem Morris instead.

Of the three, the Giants look like the most realistic - but this early in the process, one cannot accurately predict what will happen over the next couple of months.

