Patriots Rookie Gets Second Chance on Practice Squad
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots may have been given a second chance at developing a potential 2025 NFL Draft “steal.”
While rookie defensive lineman Bradyn Swinson fully expected to be selected prior to pick 146 in the fifth round, he chose to accept his day 3 draft status as motivation to earn his place in the NFL landscape.
With the start of the regular season fast approaching, Swinson may now add “waiver-wire snub” to his list of incentives for proving his doubters wrong. Just day removed from being cut by the Patriots, Swinson is returning to the team via the practice squad after clearing post-deadline waivers.
Swinson, a standout college linebacker, surprisingly struggled to stand out among a robust group of Patriots pass rushers throughout training camp and the preseason. As a result, the 23-year-old was left on the cutting room floor as the Pats compiled their initial 53-man roster — a tough, yet necessary decision, per head coach Mike Vrabel.
"There's always tough decisions that we have to make,” Vrabel told reporters on Wednesday. “We have to do what's in the best interest of the football team. That's why you practice, and there's a competition and games -- to evaluate and see how they respond."
Despite beginning his college career as an Oregon Duck, Swinson made his impact during his time at LSU. Last season, as a teammate of New England’s first-round selection Will Campbell, he earned second-team All-SEC honors, leading the team with 13 tackles-for-loss and 8.5 sacks. Swinson played in all 13 games with 12 starts, logging 58 tackles, three passes-defensed and two forced fumbles. Just one year prior, his first with the Tigers, he notched 35 tackles with 6.5 being for a loss, two sacks, five passes-defensed, and two forced fumbles.
Should he recapture even a portion of his collegiate prowess, Swinson should provide an immediate upgrade to New England’s defensive line with both his speed and power. When deployed in the pass rush, he is quick to attack the quarterback. Should opposing linemen attempt to stack blocks for the run game, his speed allows him to shed his opposition to defend the run.
In short, Swinson is a playmaker. As such, he believes that his skillset and determination will pay dividends for the Patriots defense from the moment he first steps on a pro football field. Though he remains intent to keep his focus on the future, he seems ready to make the remaining 31 NFL teams regret passing on a potential draft diamond in the rough — and again, during roster deadline waivers.
“You got a steal,” Swinson told reporters shortly after he was drafted in April. ”Honestly, I’m just a guy that’s going to work hard every day, and is going to handle his 1-11 … A player that's going to do whatever the team needs. is looking to help change the culture there, and add to the winning that's going on. You're getting a dog, for sure."
Accordingly, both Swinson and the Pats have a second chance parlay the league’s passive nature into a defensive windfall.
