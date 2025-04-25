Patriots Will Campbell Introduced at Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Less than 24 hours after he was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots officially introduced offensive lineman Will Campbell to the region on Friday.
Taking the Gillette Stadium field for the first time as a member of the Patriots, the 21-year-old was initiated into the Foxboro fold by team owner and chairman Robert Kraft, as well as team president Jonathan Kraft. Before presenting him with a Patriot blue jersey adorning his name for what has become the traditional rookie photo-op, the elder Kraft made it clear that the Pats are thrilled for having secured Campbell’s services.
“It’s always special to welcome a new Patriot, and today it’s an honor to present our first-round draft pick, Will Campbell, ” Kraft said.
Campbell arrives in New England with quite the impressive resume. Last season, the 21-year-old won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top lineman in the SEC and was a consensus first team All-American. Unsurprisingly, the tackle-needy Patriots began courting Campbell from the outset of this year’s draft cycle.
Still, for as much interest as the team showed in him, Campbell remains equally impressed with the tradition, culture and future prospects of the Patriots franchise.
"It's a complete honor and privilege to represent this organization,” Campbell said from his Gillette Stadium podium. “I'm super excited to be a part of this and I'm looking forward to what the future holds."
Despite his holding a symbolic “number 1” jersey for Friday’s festivities, Campbell revealed that he will wear his customary number 66 with the Pats. Having worn the number since his days at Neville High School days, the Monroe, Louisiana native Wes Schweitzer for allowing him to wear No. 66. Schweitzer, the former Jet who was signed to a one-year deal as a free agent, had been assigned No. 66 in March.
While this brief ceremony was dominated by pleasantries, Campbell will truly endear himself to Patriots Nation with stellar play on the field. The former LSU Tiger is not only a physical, technically proficient blocker, but his athleticism allows him to be a force in pass protection. While his arm length opens him up to the possibility of being beat by agile defenders, he has the football IQ necessary to overcome his deficiencies and find success.
Additionally, the Pats had a clear need for high-character leadership to anchor their new-look offensive line, having parted ways with longtime team captain David Andrews this offseason. Campbell should immediately command the respect and affection of his teammates, allowing him to fill that void admirably.
As such, the duties of protecting the blindside of starting quarterback Drake Maye, along with helping to repair a beleaguered offensive line are likley to be placed in Campbell’s hands.
"Drake [Maye} is a heck of a player. I'm super excited to build our relationship. Coach [Mike] Vrabel is a guy that I wanna play for,” Campbell said emphatically. ”The proof is in the pudding with this place, and that's something that I wanna be a part of. So for me to be able to represent this organization, wear that logo on the side of my helmet and on the front of my jersey, it's everything I could ever ask for."
Fortunately for New England, Will Campbell is already sounding like a legacy Patriot — a hardworking player ready to “do his job.”
