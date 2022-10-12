Thanks to rookie stand-in (savior?) Bailey Zappe, a New England Patriots' season that was perilously hanging on by a thread is suddenly alive ... if not totally well.

The same cannot be said, however, for the Carolina Panthers.

While the Patriots and their backup darling quarterback attempt to get back to .500 Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the Panthers are already looking toward 2023. The coach they awarded with a seven-year contract - Matt Rhule - has been fired after winning only 11 games.

Carolina is 1-4 and is searching for not only a new coach, but also a franchise quarterback not named Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold. That doesn't mean the Panthers are void of talent.

In the case of the Pats, maybe it's available talent?

Re-energized by Zappe and last week's 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions, the Patriots are 2-3 and eyeing seemingly winnable upcoming games against the Browns (2-3), Chicago Bears (2-3), New York Jets (3-2) and Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) before their Bye on Nov. 13.

If the Panthers are willing to hold a fire sale before the Nov. 1 trade deadline, the Patriots should be buyers. While stars such as running back Christian McCaffrey and receiver D.J. Moore likely aren't on the block - and/or don't make sense for New England - there are two prime players, on offense and defense, that could be on the Pats' potential wish list:

Brady Christensen, OT - You only have had to watch woeful right tackle Isaiah Wynn this season to know Bill Belichick will take any help he can get along the offensive line. Christensen, 26, was selected by the Panthers in the third round in 2021. He's 6-6, 300 pounds and play either tackle or guard.

Shaq Thompson, LB - The Pats' defense has been playing well enough - coming a shutout for crying out loud - that we've almost forgot to miss the apparent retirement of Dont'a Hightower. The 28-year-old Thompson is Hightower-esque, with unique pass-rush skills off the edge and he's a veteran in the final year of his contract.

The Patriots and Panthers had some contentious joint training-camp practices in August. Maybe now they can come together and help each other.

