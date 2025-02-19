Patriots Star Puts NFL on Notice With Bold Claim
The New England Patriots didn't have a whole lot to be happy about in 2024, but of the few bright spots they did have, one of them was cornerback Christian Gonzalez.
Although he was snubbed of a Pro Bowl appearance, Gonzalez established himself as one of the best young defensive backs in football, and the future is obviously very bright for the former first-round pick.
During a recent appearance on the Frat Rules Podcast, Gonzalez dropped a bold claim about himself heading into 2025 and beyond.
“I think that’s the thing people are not looking at. I haven’t even scratched the surface. I’m still only 22,” Gonzalez said.
In 16 games this past season, Gonzalez racked up 59 tackles, a couple of interceptions, a fumble recovery and 11 passes defended. He posted a sparkling 78.2 coverage grade at Pro Football Focus and also earned himself a Second-Team All-Pro selection.
That came after a rookie campaign in which the University of Oregon product was limited to just four contests due to a shoulder injury. And for next season, Gonzalez is expecting even bigger things.
“First-Team All-Pro. Got second this year,” he said. “My biggest goal is Defensive Player of the Year. I got to be up there for that.”
Those are certainly some lofty goals, but they are attainable. After all, a cornerback just won the Defensive Player of the Year award this past season, as Denver Broncos star Patrick Surtain II took home the honor.
Gonzalez closed by adding that winning is the most important thing to him, so obviously, he wants to see some growth from a Patriots team that went 4-13 in each of his first two NFL seasons.
We'll see if New England can get Gonzalez some help in free agency next month.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!