Patriots Projected to Land Major NFL Draft Sleeper
The New England Patriots need to search far and wide to add some weapons this offseason, as they had the worst group of skill position players in the NFL this past season.
The Patriots particularly need help at wide receiver, which is why they are expected to be major players for Tee Higgins in free agency.
However, New England could also bag a receiver or two in the NFL Draft, and Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team envisions the Pats snatching one of the biggest sleepers in this year's class: Utah State Aggies wide out Jalen Royals.
Valentino has the Patriots selecting Royals in the third round, as New England owns a pair of third-round draft picks this April.
Royals is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 55 passes for 834 yards and six touchdowns, averaging a solid 15.2 yards per catch.
The 21-year-old actually had a superior season in 2023, when he hauled in 71 receptions for 1,080 yards and 15 scores.
There is a lot to like about Royals, from his game-breaking speed to his solid hands to his impressive route-running ability.
Of course, playing in a mid-tier conference may ultimately cause some people to question Royals, as the Mountain West is not exactly the Big Ten or the SEC. But talent is talent, and Royals appears to have it in droves.
The Pats drafted a pair of receivers last year, going with Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in the second and fourth rounds, respectively. Both were massive disappointments during their rookie campaigns, which could make Patriots fans a bit gun-shy about selecting another wide out.
However, this time around, New England should look to draft a receiver as a supplementary piece. The Pats will absolutely be better off doing the bulk of their work in free agency and/or trades.
