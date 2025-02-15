Former Patriots LB Earns Surprising Take
Back in 2022, the New England Patriots appeared to have a rising star pass rusher on their hands, as Josh Uche racked up 11.5 sacks while playing just 38 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
He was a massive disappointment the following year, however, logging just 15 tackles and three sacks in 2023. He was equally frustrating this past season, registering 13 tackles and a couple of sacks through seven games with the Patriots before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The former second-round pick wasn't exactly productive in Kansas City either, as he posted 10 tackles without recording a single sack in 10 contests with the team.
Uche is slated to hit free agency this offseason, and based on his production the past couple of years, you wouldn't think he would generate a ton of interest.
But Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus actually thinks Uche could be a hidden gem on the open market, labeling him the most underrated edge rusher available thanks to the promise he demonstrated in his third NFL season.
"Even though Uche was a one-dimensional player who only contributed on pass plays, that made him a valuable piece who consistently manufactured pressure on third downs," Buday wrote. "But Uche's career since then has taken a downturn, and even a mid-season trade to the Chiefs in 2024 didn't help. Regardless, Uche is only 26 years old, and his previously displayed potential should encourage a team to bet on him."
Uche has totaled 20.5 sacks since entering the NFL in 2020, so outside of that lone campaign, he hasn't been very impressive.
Of course, there is still a chance that the University of Michigan product can find a niche as a pass-rushing specialist elsewhere, so we'll see what happens in the coming months.
