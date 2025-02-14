Patriots Urged to Pursue Intriguing Trade with Bengals
The New England Patriots are heading into what is likely to be a chaotic offseason. With tons of money to spend, great draft capital, and plenty of holes to fill on the roster, things are adding up for a very entertaining offseason.
Looking at the roster, there are many different areas the Patriots could prioritize. They need a wide receiver, offensive line help, pass rushing, a linebacker upgrade, and another cornerback.
With that in mind, a new potential trade target might have become available for New England.
According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt has requested a trade. Could he be a potential option for the Patriots?
That is exactly what Devon Platana of Chowder & Champions has suggested. He thinks Pratt would be an ideal target for New England.
"Pratt is the type of impact player who can help the Patriots take one step closer to a postseason return next year," Platana wrote. "Having said that, a potential trade can't take place until the new NFL calendar officially begins on Wednesday, March 12."
Pratt has been very productive throughout his tenure with the Bengals. He has played six years in Cincinnati and has become one of their key players and leaders.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Bengals, he racked up 143 total tackles to go along with two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and six defended passes in 17 games. Those are the kind of numbers that the Patriots need to add at linebacker.
Bringing in a tackling machine like Pratt would fit nicely into Mike Vrabel and Terrell Williams' system. He's the kind of leader that could help preach what Vrabel teaches.
Depending on the asking price for him, New England should have interest.
All of that being said, there is nothing concrete that has connected the Patriots to Pratt. He would make a lot of sense as a target, but it's just an idea for now.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!