Patriots, Browns Receive Major NFL Draft Trade Prediction
The New England Patriots would hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if the season ended today. While there are still games left to be played, getting that selection would be a big win for the Patriots.
Obviously, they would love to move up to No. 1, but the No. 3 pick holds a ton of value.
With that selection, New England could end up adding a key impact player. However, they could also consider trading out of the selection to a team that wants to come up for a quarterback.
That is exactly the scenario that one NFL mock draft has them taking advantage of in a trade down with the Cleveland Browns.
Cam Garrity of Patriots Wire has predicted a trade between the Patriots and Browns that would exchange the No. 3 pick going to Cleveland in exchange for picks No. 8, No. 39, No. 167, and a 2026 first-round pick.
Needless to say, that trade would be a massive win for New England.
With the No. 8 pick that they received, Garrity has the Patriots still being able to land standout wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. He has been viewed as a potential top target for New England in most mock drafts.
Adding a talent like McMillan to play alongside of Drake Maye and adding a first-round pick next year and two more picks in the 2025 NFL Draft would be a dream come true.
Would the Browns actually be willing to give up that kind of value to trade up to No. 3? They're desperate for a quarterback and the elite signal caller options are expected to be gone by pick No. 8.
Taking advantage of a team's desperation is absolutely a route that the Patriots should look to exploit.
Granted, this is just an idea. There is a lot of time left between now and the draft and the draft order still isn't close to being set in stone. But, if this opportunity came up, New England should jump at it.
