Patriots Insider Name-Drops Free Agent WR Target
The New England Patriots are widely expected to pursue a big upgrade at the wide receiver position this offseason.
Mostly, they have been connected as a front-runner to end up signing Cincinnati Bengals' star wideout Tee Higgins if he hits free agency. However, the Bengals may end ending those hopes by finding a way to keep Higgins in town on a new long-term contract.
If Higgins does not end up being an option for the Patriots, who could the team look to target?
A great option would Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver Chris Godwin. He is coming off of an injury this year, but he's an extremely productive wideout and is more than capable of being a true No. 1 target moving forward.
Mark Daniels of MassLive suggested that New England should look to make him an offer that he can't refuse if they are unable to get Higgins away from Cincinnati.
"If Tee Higgins hits free agency, the Patriots need to give him an offer he can't refuse," Daniels stated. "If he doesn't, they should do the same with Chris Godwin."
Godwin would be a massive step in the right direction for the Patriots' offense. He would give young franchise quarterback Drake Maye the kind of weapon that he has been missing this season.
During the 2024 campaign with the Buccaneers that was cut short due to injury, Godwin ended up playing in seven games. He racked up 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns. In the three previous years, he has had over 1,000 yards receiving in each.
At 28 years old, Godwin is still very much in his prime. Signing him to a four-year deal would still be a safe option for New England, although a three-year contract would be ideal.
This is the kind of move that the Patriots have to make at wide receiver. They cannot afford to keep throwing mid-tier pieces together and hoping for big results. It's time for the franchise to aggressively pursue help for their young quarterback.
All of that being said, the stage has been set for New England to have a big offseason. They have tons of money to spend and the free agency class is loaded with talent.
Pursuing Godwin may not end up being a route they take, but he sure does make sense for them.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!