Patriots Could Land Next Chris Jones
You won't find many defensive players in the NFL that are more dominant than Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones, so when you hear that a player is being compared to him, you should probably monitor him.
That is exactly why Greg Dudek of NESN is asking the New England Patriots to pay close attention to Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, who is drawing comparisons to Jones thanks to his brilliant work at the Scouting Combine.
"Hearing that Harmon is drawing comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones should make Patriots fans’ ears perk up," Dudek wrote. "The 6-foot-4, 313-pound defensive tackle stood out with a 4.95-second 40-yard dash and showed his lateral agility in other drills. Harmon, who was named a Second Team Associated Press All-American this past season after tallying 10.5 tackles for loss with five sacks, is viewed as a late first-round pick, so the Patriots might have to trade up to get him."
Its not just what Harmon has achieved at the combine, either. As Dudek noted, he was also a menacing force for Oregon during the 2024 season, racking up 45 tackles, five sacks, a couple forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Harmon actually began his collegiate career at Michigan State, but transferred to Oregon after the 2023 campaign.
The 6-foot-5 star could potentially fall to the second round of the NFL Draft, but as Dudek specified, the Patriots may not want to risk it if they really want him.
New England definitely needs help in the trenches, as it totaled just 28 sacks as a team this past season. That ranked last in the NFL. The Pats are also looking to trade Davon Godchaux, and Christian Barmore's status remains up in the air.
As a result, the Patriots should be seeking defensive linemen, and Harmon would really fit the bill.
