Patriots Could Land Rival's Superstar WR in Shocking Trade
The New England Patriots badly need to add an elite talent at wide receiver one way or another this coming NFL offseason.
Whether they do so via free agency, trade or the draft remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: they must add a legitimate No. 1 option for quarterback Drake Maye.
Could New York Jets star Garrett Wilson be the answer?
Speculation is swirling that Wilson could request a trade after the season, as he has seemingly become disenchanted with Aaron Rodgers in the Big Apple.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay listed off some potential landing spots for Wilson, and he named the Patriots as a possibility.
"Pairing Maye with Wilson would give the Patriots one of the more exciting young batteries in the league, one the offense could build around for the next decade-plus," Kay wrote. "It would also provide New England with a receiver whose already proven himself at the highest levels, something Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker—the team's second- and fourth-round picks, respectively, in the 2024 draft—both failed to do as rookies."
Of course, swinging a blockbuster trade with a division rival is never easy, so the Jets would surely attempt to rob the Patriots in such a deal.
Kay acknowledges that fact, but feels that it would still be worth it for New England.
"While the cost of acquiring Wilson from a bitter divisional rival would likely be exorbitantly high, the returns could be astronomical for this once-proud organization," he concluded.
Wilson has hauled in 97 receptions for 1,053 yards and seven touchdowns this season, marking his third straight 1,000-yard campaign.
The 24-year-old was selected by New York with the 10th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Wilson is also under team control through 2026, which would represent another major benefit for the Pats.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!