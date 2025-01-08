Patriots Could Poach Star WR from Fierce Rival
The New England Patriots are entering the NFL offseason in drastic need of a roster overhaul, but perhaps their biggest area of need is at wide receiver.
The Patriots desperately need to add some weapons for quarterback Drake Maye, and if Tee Higgins ends up spurning them, they should have plenty of other options.
Among them is Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has named New England as one of the top potential destinations for the star pass-catcher.
"Though the Patriots fired former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt along with head coach Jerod Mayo, Cooper would still be a sensible target for New England," Knox wrote. "The Patriots need to put reliable pass-catchers around young quarterback Drake Maye."
Cooper began 2024 with Cleveland, but was traded to the Bills in October. In 14 regular-season games between the two squads, he caught 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns.
It has obviously been a down year for Cooper, but it's important to keep in mind that he is one season removed from hauling in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five scores.
The 30-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowler who has logged seven 1,000-yard campaigns since initially entering the NFL with the Oakland Raiders back in 2015.
He spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Raiders before being dealt to the Dallas Cowboys midway through 2018.
Up until 2024, Cooper had been one of the more underrated receivers in football, although he never quite reached the super elite level.
Still, the University of Alabama product would represent a very solid addition for a Pats offense that is in dire need of more playmakers.
The Patriots are slated to have expansive cap room, so they should be able to land Cooper as well as some other pieces to help the aerial attack.
