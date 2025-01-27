Patriots Could Show Interest in Joe Flacco
The New England Patriots could be looking for a new backup quarterback this offseason. Drake Maye is the clear-cut starter, but Jacoby Brissett isn't expected back and Joe Milton III could end up being a potential trade chip.
If those things end up happening, the Patriots could turn to the NFL free agency market to find their new backup.
One name has come out as a potential option. It's an intriguing name that would add a lot of experience to the quarterback room.
According to a report from NFL insider Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda, Flacco is expected to receive interest from the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New England.
"I'm told to keep an eye on the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New England Patriots as suitors for Flacco in the offseason, as all would look for a veteran backup," Pauline wrote.
Flacco would be a very intriguing addition for the Patriots. He would bring in a lot of experience, which could be invaluable for Maye.
During the 2024 season with the Indianapolis Colts, Flacco actually received a lot of playing time. He played in a total of eight games, completing 65.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
At 40 years old, Flacco still has some good football left in the tank. If New England was to sign him, he would be able to step in and play if a situation called for it.
Needless to say, it's going to be very interesting to see what the Patriots end up doing this offseason. They have a ton of cap space and they have a lot of needs to spend it on.
Making a move for Flacco may not end up happening, but New England sounds like a team to keep an eye on for him when free agency opens.
