Patriots Could Steal Away Chiefs Weapon
The New England Patriots need weapons more than any other team in the NFL, and with massive cap room heading into the offseason, they have a big chance to strike.
The problem is that the free-agent pool will be relatively thin in terms of elite weapons, as Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin are really the only No. 1-caliber receivers that will be available.
If the Patriots strike out on those two pass-catchers, they will have to look elsewhere, and Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus feels that they could potentially steal Marquise "Hollywood" Brown away from the Kansas City Chiefs.
"The Patriots could feasibly upgrade in every facet of the receiving game to provide adequate weapons for their young passer, Drake Maye," Cameron wrote. "However, with a full rebuild underway, the top free-agent receivers may not find New England as attractive a destination as others in need of receiving help, which could open the door for Brown on a short-term deal."
Brown signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs last March, but ended up suffering a preseason shoulder injury that knocked him out for most of 2024.
He managed to return late in the year and played two regular-season games, logging nine catches for 91 yards. He has also snared three balls for 35 yards thus far in the playoffs.
The 27-year-old has shown in the past that he can be a reliable weapon, like in 2021 when he hauled in 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns with the Baltimore Ravens.
However, injuries have largely derailed Brown over the past three seasons, as he has played in a combined 18 games since 2022.
When healthy, there is no doubt that the University of Oklahoma product is a legitimate deep threat, so we'll see if the Pats try and add him for Maye in the coming months.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!