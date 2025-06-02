Patriots Veteran Deemed Stunning Cut Candidate
The New England Patriots have completely revamped their defense this offseason, which wasn't really expected because their defense wasn't their biggest problem in 2024.
That being said, the Patriots absolutely showed some signs of decline on that end of the ball last season, so they wasted no time addressing the issue in free agency.
New England also picked up some interesting players in the NFL Draft, including surprising fourth-round safety Craig Woodson.
The Pats' decision to select Woodson that early certainly raised some eyebrows, and it could mean that the Patriots' current starting safeties are not entirely safe.
Graham Wilker of Musket Fire has cited Kyle Dugger in particular as a potential cut candidate, also mentioning the signing of Marcus Epps as a reason that Dugger could be on the rocks.
"With [Mike] Vrabel's additions of Marcus Epps and rookie Craig Woodson, Dugger could be in further trouble," Wilker wrote. "Like Dugger, Epps has struggled in pass coverage, but is a historically very sound run defender, sporting the third-best score from PFF in 2021. Woodson is more versatile with slot cornerback flexibility, but played as a free safety almost exclusively at Cal. This all boils down to price and role."
Wilker adds that Dugger could be released after June 1 for New England to best manage its financial situation.
"Although a release before June 1 wouldn't significantly benefit the team, a release after that timestamp would save the team approximately $1.1 million in 2025 and split the dead cap hits between $14 million and $9 million over the next two seasons," Wilker wrote.
Dugger struggled mightily last year, finishing with 44.3 overall grade at Pro Football Focus. It should be noted, however, that the 29-year-old struggled through injuries, so perhaps the captain will bounce back in 2025.
The Pats signed Dugger to a four-year extension last offseason.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!