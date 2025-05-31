Patriots Cutting Stefon Diggs 'On The Table'
The New England Patriots have been the talk of the NFL throughout the first week of OTAs, but not in the way a team would want to be. A video of new Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a boat with several women went viral. On the surface, that doesn't sound like a huge deal, but it's what he did in the video that has everyone talking. Diggs clearly handed one of the women a bag with a pink substance inside it, which many have theorized was the drug tusi.
While that is speculation and likely can't be proven, it was a bad look for Diggs, and head coach Mike Vrabel had to face questions from the media about the incident.
"It’s something that we’re aware of," Vrabel said. "And obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field. And we’re hoping with our time here on the field today, and that when we don’t have a script and we’re on the call periods that we’re making great decisions. And so the message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions. And any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club."
While this seems like something that will be handled in-house and won't result in anything too severe, there were, and still are some that believe the Patriots may just cut bait with Diggs before one problem compounds into several more. Scott Zolak of NBC Sports Boston says that he has knowledge that says cutting the former All-Pro is a real possibility.
"I came to the show yesterday with the knowledge that [cutting Diggs] is on the table," Zolak said. "That it is being thought of. And it's not just the boat. It's not just the boat. There's some other things that I've heard that put somethings in question."
Diggs was brought in to be a go-to veteran target for Drake Maye. If they move on from him before training camp even starts, that puts New England back at square one when it comes to having a legit No. 1 receiver on the roster.
