Patriots Polarizing Rookie Lands Surprisingly Bold Outlook
When the New England Patriots selected safety Craig Woodson in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, lots of eyebrows were raised.
First of all, the Patriots didn't really need a safety. They already had Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger at the position and a rotation of very capable backups. Second, Woodson was not expected to be drafted as high as 106th overall.
The combination of those factors had many feeling that New England had reached for the University of California product when there were other better players available, such as edge rusher Jack Sawyer.
Nevertheless, the Pats obviously saw something they quite liked in Woodson to nab him at that spot, and thus far, the 24-year-old has been a standout in offseason workouts.
As a matter of fact, Bernd Buchmasser and Taylor Kyles of Pats Pulpit have gone as far to state that Woodson could potentially be a four-down player on the professional level, playing all three normal downs plus special teams.
"Woodson wore several hats during his time at Cal, playing all over the Golden Bears’ secondary as well as on special teams," Buchmasser and Kyles wrote. "His versatility should translate to the NFL too, and allow him to contribute on up to four downs from early on in his pro career — especially because he has already been praised for his work ethic behind the scenes in his short time in New England."
Woodson arrived at California in 2019 and his entire collegiate career with the Golden Bears, becoming a full-time starter in 2022. He broke out that season, registering 75 tackles and a couple of interceptions. He concluded his NCAA tenure by recording 70 tackles, a pair of picks and nine passes defended in 2023.
The six-foot, 200-pound defensive back certainly has his work cut out for him at a crowded position, but it stands to reason that Woodson should receive some legitimate playing time for the Patriots in 2025.
