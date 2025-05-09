Patriots Defense Named One of the Worst in the NFL
The New England Patriots have made several moves this offseason that have put them in the good graces of their fans, but also from a national standpoint, as well. Everything they've done this offseason has made sense, and they've added talent on both sides of the ball and done so to build a good roster for a proven winner at head coach - job well done, so far.
That said, even with their improvements on the defensive side of the ball with the signings of Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, and others, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report ranks New England's defense at No. 25 in the NFL.
"The Patriots entered free agency with more cap space than any team in the league, and they weren't shy about spending it to bolster the defense," Davenport writes. "Edge-rusher Harold Landry III, defensive tackle Milton Williams (who got the biggest contract of any player who changed teams this offseason), linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Carlton Davis all received big deals."
However, while there were multiple additions, there are also several questions. Landry is the only proven edge-rusher on the roster. The inside linebacker spot next to Spillane is uncertain. Young cornerback Christian Gonzalez has flashed at times but also has durability issues," he continued.
Davenport adds that while New England has made several new additions that could see the defense improve, the pass rush will be what makes or breaks the unit.
"It’s possible the Patriots could roll out one of the league's most improved defenses in 2025 — they certainly paid to do so," Davenport writes. "But the success (or lack thereof) of the team's new-look pass rush will go a long way toward determining just how improved they truly are."
The Patriots' defense finished 30th in the NFL in EPA per play in 2024. The pieces they've added should see that number improve by default, but by how much is the question. Should the Patriots see their defense make a leap even to No. 15, that would set them up to be in contention for a playoff spot, so long as Drake Maye continues taking the steps we all expect him to take.
