Patriots Have Clear Top WR Option This Offseason

The New England Patriots are in a great spot heading into the last quarter of the season, sitting atop the AFC by half a game and currently odds-on favorites to clinch the No. 1 seed and crucial first-round bye.

However, given the team's strong performance in the regular season that has seen them possibly primed for a deep playoff run, the Patriots have already ended up playing themselves out of a good draft spot in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That could prevent them from acquiring key players at areas of need - like wide receiver - where the Patriots are still lacking that true No. 1 option.

Patriots Encouraged To Make a Move For Top Wideout In 2026

Alex Kennedy of Pro Football Sports Network suggests that New England should make a big offer to lure Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens in free agency.

"George Pickens is set to become a free agent this coming offseason, and PFSN Deputy Editor Alex Kennedy says the Patriots need to back up the Brink's truck for the Cowboys WR." The PFSN X account posted on December 2nd.

"The Patriots project to have at least $50 million in cap space and as many as 11 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Kennedy says that if you think this team is scary now, just wait until they surround Drake Maye and Co. with even more talent".

According to Spotrac, New England has $62 million in cap space for 2026, the 10th-most in the league.

George Pickens Would Massively Upgrade New England's Receiving Corps

Pickens has always been regarded as one of the most talented wideouts in football, but now playing alongside quarterback Dak Prescott and fellow receiver CeeDee Lamb in first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer's strong offensive scheme, he has taken a huge step forward and turned into one of the top receivers in football.

Pickens' rookie contract expires in March, and the Cowboys would undoubtedly like to retain him. But if the cash-strapped team is unable to work out a deal, the Patriots could be in position to come in and poach the former Georgia product.

The current Cowboys WR2 behind Lamb, Piclens already has a team-leading 1,142 receiving yards in his first 12 games this season.

For context, that is more yards than any Patriots receiver has recorded since 2015, when Rob Gronkowski put up 1,176 - and that is without Pickens' final five games of the year. New England has also not had a 1,000 receiver at all since Julian Edelman back in 2019.

Drake Maye is already showing himself to being on the road to becoming an elite-level QB. One way to keep him there, and even have him keep improving is to surround him with the best talent possible.

