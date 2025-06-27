Patriots QB Compared to Former No. 1 Overall Pick
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye certainly turned some heads during his rookie campaign, appearing to establish himself as the Patriots' franchise player moving forward.
Of course, the jury is still largely out on Maye, who threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games and 12 starts last season.
There are plenty of kinks in Maye's game that need to be ironed out, such as his ball security (he also fumbled nine times in 2024) and his overall decision-making. Of course, the University of North Carolina product is just 22 years old, so there is ample time for him to learn on the job.
Maye is preparing to enter an intriguing sophomore campaign that is known to be troublesome for young quarterbacks, and with the 2025 season inching closer and closer, John Kosko of Pro Football Focus has revealed a very interesting comparison for Maye entering Year 2: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a former No. 1 overall pick.
"Maye’s athleticism and big arm give him a high-end ceiling like that of Trevor Lawrence, who I think has better play in his future," Kosko wrote.
Lawrence has now been in the NFL for four years and has actually been a rather significant disappointment overall. He was, however, terrific during his second season, throwing for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight picks while leading the Jaguars to an AFC South division title.
No one doubts Lawrence's arm talent though, so in some ways this is a flattering comparison for Maye, who definitely exhibited tantalizing ability in his debut campaign.
Plus, this time around, the Patriots have supplied Maye with much more favorable weapons, adding Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency while picking up Kyle Williams and TreVeyon Henderson in the NFL Draft.
