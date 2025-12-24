Drake Maye Shows Love for Patriots Players Amidst MVP Campaign

For the New England Patriots, "MVP" was a word that was chanted over and over again on Maryland soil in recognition of quarterback Drake Maye.

Against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, Maye once again led the Patriots to a victory — this time with a final score of 28-24. The QB completed four of five passes over 20 air yards against the Ravens for a career-high 111 yards and a touchdown. Maye's +62.6 EPA on deep attempts this season are the most in the NFL and +20.6 more than any New England signal caller in the last decade. Additionally, Maye posted 31 completions, 405 total yards and two touchdowns.

Postgame to the media and despite undoubtedly hearing the chants fueled by rumors of himself being in MVP contention, Maye remained humble and turned the attention back to the entirety of the New England roster.

"[I'm] so proud of this team. It took everybody. That's what we knew coming into it," Maye said postgame to the media. "Our goal this week was to win together and it was together. It felt good getting that one. Props to these guys, just keep fighting. We got guys going down, guys coming in taking more plays than anybody every had. Guys getting tired and pushing through and defense stepping up and making big plays, forcing fumbles."

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is helped up by teammates during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Drake Maye Credits Entire Patriots' Roster for Success at QB Position

The previously referenced four-point win for the Pats came despite facing an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit. Maye would lead New England on two consecutive scoring drives en route to the win over Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium.

Per sources, Maye's humbleness is well-warranted; many fans have pointed out to New England Patriots On SI just how much time it appears Maye has to throw the ball due to the offensive line.

Maye is also known to have a strong friendship with left tackle Will Campbell.

"There's a lot of trust and beliefs in that huddle and it was confident and [I've] just been trying to let it rip and those guys are making some plays," Maye also said.

With this latest win, the New England Patriots (now 12-3) have now reached 12 wins in a season for the 14th time in team history, and have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2021. The Patriots have also established themselves as serious contenders to potentially represent the AFC in Super Bowl LX.

With Maye likely at the helm, this could be the Patriots' seventh Super Bowl title should the year end in New England's favor.

