Patriots QB Gives Stefon Diggs Strong Endorsement
The New England Patriots made it a clear point to get more talent around second-year quarterback Drake Maye. They brought in a pair of new offensive tackles to keep him clean, signing veteran Morgan Moses from the New York Jets and drafting left tackle Will Campbell out of LSU. In addition, the Patriots drafted running back TreVeyon Henderson out of Ohio State and Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams.
Their big splash, though, was bringing in former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The former Vikings and Bills star spent last season with the Houston Texans, though he only appeared in eight games before tearing his ACL. That said, it was important to get a proven star for Maye to be able to rely on. He spoke about his new target during mandatory mini-camp, and he seemed very excited for what the future holds.
“He seems like an awesome teammate,” Maye said. “He’s my locker mate, one down from beside me. We talk all the time. He’s a veteran in this league. He’s made a lot of plays, played in a lot of big-time games. Just an awesome voice for the receiver room, for this offense. He’s played in some playoff games. He’s had some big games. "
Maye noted that Diggs, of course, is still in recovery from the torn ACL he sustained in the middle of the 2024 season, but that he is excited to throw to him.
"Once he recovers, and he’s getting back out there, I’m looking forward to being able to throw him some footballs," Maye said. "It’s always good having a guy like that on your team.”
Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowler and enters the season with 857 career catches and 70 touchdowns.
