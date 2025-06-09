Patriots Defender Receives Stern Warning Amid Murky Future
The New England Patriots made sweeping changes on defense this offseason, landing some big names in free agency and also adding some intriguing pieces in the NFL Draft.
As a result, some of the key Patriots' defenders from last year are facing murky futures, and perhaps one of the best examples is safety Marte Mapu.
Mapu is one of New England's most versatile defenders, capable of playing both in the secondary and as a linebacker thanks to his 6-foot-3, 230-pound frame. However, just because Mapu has the ability to play multiple positions does not mean he is going to stick long term.
Bernd Buchmasser and Taylor Kyles of Pats Pulpit aren't entirely sure of Mapu's outlook with the Patriots, with the two analysts noting that "the clock is ticking" for the 25-year-old.
"With the Patriots overhauling their defensive coaching staff, Mapu’s outlook is unclear," Buchmasser and Kyles wrote. "He has the talent to be a contributor, but won’t have an automatic job just because of his draft status or flashes of encouraging play. That is particularly true given that New England did not just add the aforementioned Craig Woodson to the mix, but also free agent Marcus Epps (signing) and Jaylinn Hawkins (re-signing)."
Mapu played 10 games last season, missing some time due to injuries. During his time on the field, he registered 46 tackles, an interception, three forced fumbles and six passes defended.
The former third-round pick has definitely shown flashes of potential, but he has not been consistent enough to guarantee himself a roster spot long term. The fact that New England drafted Woodson in the fourth round this past April is clear evidence that the Pats may not be sold on Mapu, who registered a 63.4 grade at Pro Football Focus in 2024.
