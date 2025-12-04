Patriots Star WR Holds Major Trust in Drake Maye

New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs is well-versed in being considered among the top players at his position. As a result, the 32-year-old veteran receiver knows an elite football team when he sees one.

Despite having spent only 13 games of his nearly 11-year career with the Pats, Diggs is already making himself quite at home in Foxborough— due largely in part to the chemistry he is building with his teammates and coaching staff. In fact, the Maryland product believes that the growing solidarity within the Patriots roster is a major reason for their 11-2 records to date.

“Probably the camaraderie, guys really pulling for each other … it’s not fake out there,” Diggs recently told reporters. “You want the guys to play well, you want the guys around you to play well. Throwing those extra blocks and doing all that. I think it goes a long way…we’re super hard on each other. I think the accountability is there, coming from when a guy doesn’t get as many yards or does this, we all hold each other accountable.”

Stefon Diggs and Drake Maye: A New Patriots Dynamic Duo?

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) walks off the field against the Buffalo Bills after the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

From earning two first-team All-Pro selections to becoming a four-time Pro Bowler, Diggs’ on-field skill set is undeniable. Through 13 games this season, the Maryland product leads New England’s receivers with 64 catches for 705 yards, while scoring three touchdowns. As such, he is currently on pace to top 1,000 receiving yards for the seventh time of his career — having previously done so for six straight seasons from 2018-2023.

Unsurprisingly, Diggs has been among New England’s most productive pass-catchers while immediately upgrading the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons.

Therefore, it should be noted that Diggs has become a solid complement to the style of quarterback Drake Maye, as well. The Pats starter has turned the collective heads of NFL analysts with his athleticism and ability to create plays when forced off-platform. With Diggs in the fold, Maye now has a veteran weapon capable of putting himself in position to make plays on multiple types of throws. completing 71.5 percent of his passes for 3,412 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

With just four games remaining on their schedule, the Patriots are putting the league on notice. Inevitably headed for the postseason, Diggs is seemingly content to place his faith in his teammates — especially with Maye as his quarterback.

“It’s been exciting, as far as with a young quarterback, showing a lot of promise, a lot of confidence,” Diggs said. “Coming from a quarterback position and being young, it’s obviously something there. But I think the biggest thing is, he comes in each and every day and he’s the same guy. He approaches the game like a professional and he has a lot of fun. And he’s super hard on himself … the kind of teammate that inspires you to win.”

