Patriots' Drake Maye Hitting Stride During Minicamp
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye appears to be feeling quite at home in the team’s new-look offense during the start of mandatory minicamp.
Upon taking the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium under partly cloudy skies on Monday, the Pats second-year starter demonstrated solid mechanics, sound timing and a calm demeanor — all of which allowed him to turn in a strong performance to kick off the team’s final phase of offseason workouts.
The Pats third overall selection in last season’s Draft completed 15 of 19 passes, including a run of 8-for-9 in full-field team drills — showcasing his talents both deep down the field and in short-yardage gain situations. Perhaps most importantly, he has seemingly left the specter surrounding his four-interception performance during last month’s OTAs firmly behind him.
In short, one might say that Maye is beginning to find his New England niche at the opportune time.
"I'm starting to really find a stride," Maye told reporters following Monday’s practice. "It's all the same concepts in the league, but it's different words, different verbiage. It's mostly the same guys running [routes], but just feeling out how they run it and timing when you get into different concepts. It's been good."
As a rookie in 2024, Maye played in 13 games, starting 12 after taking over for veteran incumbent Jacoby Brissett in Week 6. The 6’4” 225-pound quarterback completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns. Despite showcasing impressive poise and resilience at times, Maye was seemingly unable to reach his maximum potential — due largely in part to his being surrounded by a subpar supporting cast and incomplete coaching.
Still, Maye remains accountable in shouldering his share of the load for his rookie-season struggles. His work ethic and desire to improve has been praised by both his teammates and coaches. In fact, the former North Carolina Tar Heel is being touted as one of the team’s most-revered leaders heading into the 2025 NFL season. Fortunately for the Patriots, Maye appears eager to accept the challenge.
“I think it's an opportunity for me to take a jump,” Maye said. “I think from last year being a rookie, trying to come in here and earn my stripes, earn my keep through hard work. I think this year is the same approach. You got new guys in here, new staff, got to keep on getting to know everybody, show my work ethic. From there, as the season comes around, try to take the next step in leadership and leading the offense and hopefully leading this football team.”
Though Maye will be woking closest with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant, the ultimate responsibility for nurturing the 22-year-old falls on the shoulders of head coach Mike Vrabel. Known as a natural leader for much of his playing career, the 49-year-old Vrabel has a great deal of wisdom, counsel and experience to impart upon Maye.
“It’s a unique position, being 22… I think there’s a lot of room to grow,” Vrabel told reporters on Monday. “I think there’s a lot of natural leadership qualities.”
“I think I have to encourage him, continue to encourage him, and to put him in those positions to [show leadership] so that players understand that there’s a different version of all of us,” he added. “There’s one [version] that’s maybe off the field, in the meeting room. And then there’s a version on the field that we all have to understand is somewhat different than it may be off the field.”
Based on their initial performance, the Patriots appear to be accepting of Maye as their leader. Whether it be rookies, team veterans or coaches, the young quarterback’s drive and enthusiasm is inspiring those around him to be better with each snap.
“You want high expectations … The Patriots are used to winning, and that's what we're trying to get back to. I think you want people to expect you to play well. I think that pressure is what fuels you to be out here, what fuels you to get the rep right in practice. It’s what fuels you to work hard in the meetings, the weight room … to make sure that what happened last year doesn’t happen again.”
