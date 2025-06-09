Patriots Mandatory Minicamp Preview: Who is Facing Make-or-Break?
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are set to begin the next phase of their preparatory program for 2025, as mandatory minicamp opens Monday.
With a new coaching staff, some key veteran additions via free agency and a rookie class which features a highly-touted first round draft choice, they will have their share of storylines heading into this trio of training days on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.
Between now and the beginning of the season, coach Mike Vrabel and his staff have to trim the team’s roster down to 53 players. Accordingly, several veterans may find themselves on the cutting room floor within the coming weeks.
With the post-June 1 deadline allowing teams to cut players and save more salary, let’s take a look at a trio of Pats’ veterans who may be facing a “make or break” mandatory minicamp.
Cole Strange
With the Pats declining to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, Strange may find himself in the crosshairs of the Pats’ “powers that be.”
Strange was originally selected by the Patriots in the first round (No. 29 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, numerous injuries have limited him to 31 games played — of a possible 51 — in his first three seasons. Still, the 6’5”, 310-pound lineman figures to be in the mix for a starting spot on the Pats’ offensive line — either at left guard or center. Not only are there few free agent positional options currently on the open market, New England’s in-house swing interior linemen have yet to prove themselves as long-term starters.
At his best, Strange is a tenacious run-blocker with the quickness to generate sudden impact on power runs. He has also displayed an ability to seal defenders on zone runs. He has outstanding upper-body strength, as well as the large hands necessary to grasp defenders in pass protection. In addition to his size, he has fluid movement to mirror his opponent, as well as to recover when he struggles with a defender. Though he often had his ups and downs in the gap-heavy schemes deployed by New England’s coaches on offense, Strange has been quite successful in outside zone programs. While offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is expected to slightly lessen New England’s outside zone presence this season, he will not abandon the concept. With a solid performance during minicamp, Strange may find his niche in the Pats’ new-look offense.
Should Strange get the chance to compete for the starting job at center, he will do so against veterans Garrett Bradbury and Ben Brown, as well as recently-drafted rookie Jared Wilson. If he is to remain as New England’s starting left guard, he will have outplayed both Layden Robinson and Sidy Sow during what promises to be an intense, yet fun competition — starting with this week’s minicamp.
Kendrick Bourne
Throughout his four seasons in New England, Bourne has not only become a charismatic fan-favorite, he has also proven to be quite effective on the field — when healthy. The 29-year-old has compiled 1,945 yards on 155 catches — 11 of which have gone for touchdowns. Ironically, his most productive year came in 2021 — his first with the Pats under McDaniels’ direction. Bourne earned career-highs with 55 receptions, 800 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
In a McDaniels-style offense, Bourne’s technical prowess allows him to win from either alignment. Still, the Eastern Washington product has looked most comfortable in the Z-receiver role, while occasionally assisting in the slot. Bourne has also been called upon to line up at the ‘X’ at times, with a respectable level of success. Lastly, he has been known to carry the ball out of the backfield on occasion; both on the jet sweep and on designed runs.
Despite being well-versed in playing for McDaniels, Bourne is cognizant of the competition he will face in his quest. In addition to returning receivers. DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Javon Baker and Ja’Lynn Polk, the Pats have also added former All-Pro Stefon Diggs, veteran Mack Hollins, and third-round draftee Kyle Williams. As such, Bourne knows that familiarity alone will not earn him a spot on the team.
Should the Pats choose to move on from Bourne — either via trade or release — they stand to gain $6.3 million in salary cap savings, while only incurring $1.4 million in dead money. While the aforementioned amounts can hardly be considered an overwhelming incentive, Bourne may make New England’s upcoming decision a bit easier if he fails to positively separate himself from his competition during minicamp.
Marte Mapu
After a slow start to his Patriots tenure, Mapu has begun to emerge as a factor in the Pats’ defense.
The Patriots third-round pick (No. 76 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft played in 17 games and aligned on 204 (approx. 18 percent) of the team’s defensive snaps during his rookie season. Mapu finished the year with 18 tackles, one interception, a pass break-up and a forced fumble. Though he started 2024 on injured reserve, the Sacramento State product logged 46 total tackles, six passes-defensed, three forced fumbles and one interception.
Despite seeing much of his time at either linebacker or saftey, Mapu has both practiced and played at various spots on the defensive side of the ball since first donning a Patriots uniform. Though he is officially listed among the safeties on the team’s depth chart, he has played both an off-the-ball role, as well as the deep safety spot.
With the departures of veteran defensive back Jonathan Jones and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, , Vrabel has made it clear that Mapu is likley to factor in to the Pats plans to start the season. In addition to fellow safeties Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers, Mapu joins veterans Jaylinn Hawkins, Dell Pettus and rookie Craig Woodson on New England’s depth chart. He is also expected to see at least some time aligning as a reserve weakside linebacker.
At 6’3” 230-pounds, Mapu fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. As team drills continue to intensify, Mapu may be poised to give his coaching staff a glimpse of his potential in coordinator Terrell Williams’ defense.
The only question is whehter that glimpse is enough to convince the Patriots’ brass that his unique skill set warrants a place on the team’s roster in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!