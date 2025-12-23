Patriots' Road Success Fuels Playoff Berth

The New England Patriots are officially road warriors.

Week 16's latest win for New England came in the form of a 28-24 final score over the Baltimore Ravens on the road at M&T Bank Stadium.

This win improved the Patriots' overall record to 12-3 and added further fuel to the fire with quarterback Drake Maye being in talks for MVP contention. The primetime matchup ended with chants of "MVP" ringing out throughout the Baltimore, Md., stadium.

Though one detail that has often been overlooked for the Pats this year has been their success on the road. The win over the Ravens catapulted New England's road record to 7-0.

The only losses (Week 1; Las Vegas Raiders, Week 3; Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 4) for New England this year have all occurred on home turf at Gillette Stadium.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) celebrates a catch against Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) with New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Patriots Road Success Instrumental in Nabbing Playoff Spot

Per details from the Patriots' Communications department, New England has started the year 7-0 on away trips and remains the only undefeated team left on the road in the NFL this season. This marks the third time in Patriots' franchise history that they have started at least 7-0 on the road, joining both the 2007 and 2016 teams, who would go on to log a perfect 8-0 away game record.

This is a fact further backed up across New England's own social media — with the caption "road warriors" being recently used in a post celebrating the win in Maryland.

Additionally, the Patriots have now reached 12 wins in a season for the 14th time in team history, and have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2021.

Per previous reporting from New England Patriots On SI, the Pats must win their final two games to clinch the AFC East and hope the Broncos lose to either the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day or the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 for a shot at the No. 1 seed.

What is known for certain is that the Patriots will be competing as one of the AFC's top seven teams. This marks the second time in franchise history that New England will participate in the league's 14-team playoffs, and that the Patriots are in the hunt for their seventh Super Bowl title.

It's well known that Maye, new head coach Mike Vrabel and the Patriots overall are a good team. But the absolute domination they've all achieved while not on their own home turf deserves just as much recognition as well.

