Patriots Coach Praises ‘Really Smart’ Drake Maye
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Since the start of their offseason workouts, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been cautious to advise that quarterback Drake Maye is still in the developmental stages of his pro career.
Still, as his players took the field for their final pre-mandatory minicamp OTA session under the watchful eye of the media, McDaniels revealed his satisfaction with both the sum and speed of Maye’s progress as he prepares for the 2025 season.
“He’s doing really well … he’s really smart,” McDaniels told reporters prior to Monday’s practice. “We either make a good play or we learn from the result.”
Maye, in his rookie campaign, played in 13 games, starting 12 after taking over for veteran incumbent Jacoby Brissett in Week 6. The 6’4” 225-pound quarterback completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns. Despite showcasing impressive poise and resilience at times, Maye was seemingly unable to reach his maximum potential — due largely in part to his being surrounded by a subpar supporting cast and incomplete coaching.
While McDaniels’ has understandably been impressed by his quarterback’s “cannon-like” arm, he has found Maye’s work ethic and natural leadership particularly rewarding to watch — especially as the UNC product attempts to take New England’s offense to new heights sooner rather than later.
Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 22-year-old also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. Yet, Maye has arguably been at his best when rebounding from his mistakes. This ability was showcased by his overcoming a four-interception performance during last week’s OTAs to more precise showings in the subsequent days — skills which have certainly not been lost on his new ‘OC.’
“I think he’s doing a really good job of digesting the information,” McDaniels said. “He is doing well with processing the corrections when there is a correction to be made, and [then] going out there with a great attitude and mindset the next day.”
Thus far, Maye has spent much of his time on the Gillette Stadium practice fields working with McDaniels on his fundamentals. The Charlotte, NC native made notable strides with improving his footwork, reading opposing defenses and tempering his on-field aggression under the tutelage of former coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Maye’s ability to be a quick study helped him to adapt to the pro offense sooner than most expected.
With McDaniels now at the helm, Maye is now putting his rapid-learning skills to the test under an offensive guru known for his precision and play-calling acumen. As he attempts to make his second-year leap, his coach’s insight will be an invaluable asset as he hopes to apply what he’s learned. Though he has been pleasantly surprised by the speed with which Maye is improving his footwork and technique, McDaniels stressed the importance of patience with the process.
“Sometimes as a coach — and no one wants to hear this — the negative results can actually be your best teachers,” McDaniels acknowledged. “The biggest key for us as we go forward is when we learn from a mistake is going out there the next day and not repeating the same error.”
The Patriots will conclude voluntary OTAs this week before hosting mandatory minicamp for its entire roster from June 9-11 at Gillette Stadium.
