Patriots' Drake Maye Reveals Week 1 Mindset
Does Drake Maye get pregame nerves? And would that change considering he's set to make his first career Week 1 start for the New England Patriots?
"I wouldn't say nervous, I think just anxious to get out there," Maye told reporters following the team's Monday practice. "We're going to be in front of a home crowd, hopefully a good crowd. Nerves-wise, I think I get nervous about the same amount every game out there."
Maye started in 12 games in his rookie season in 2024, but because Jacoby Brissett was named the opening day starter, the North Carolina product is yet to play a full schedule with the Patriots. It's certainly a drastic change from his time in high school.
"Back to high school, (I felt) kind of the same. Not really nervous, just jitters getting out there," Maye said. "Once you get going in the game, I feel good. From here, just getting ready with the new guys. There are new guys we're playing with, so kind of building chemistry with them, probably, I'd say, in a game-like setting. But other than that, I wouldn't say nervous; I think just more excited and anxious."
Some of the new guys that the Patriots brought in this past offseason are all meant to help surround Maye will the talent that last year's team was lacking. Wideouts Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins and rookies Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III have all joined the pass-catching attack, and Maye has also utilized Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in the passing game.
At the top of the food chain is Diggs, who's instantly taken ahold of the Patriots top spot in the wide receiver room. He's the type of player that can instantly relieve any nerves — no, jitters — come Sundays.
"Whether it's extra work with him, extra work at practice or in the film room or trying to be on the same page. I think once he's got one-on-one matchups, or he feels zone – he knows coverage really well, so I think he can do a lot of things well," Maye said. "So, it's good for us to use him as much as he's able to handle. I think it's exciting to get out there, throw him a couple of balls and build the chemistry in practice. I think we've kind of built it here lately, and I think just kind of carry that into the season."
The chemistry Maye is trying to build with his teammates is working. After Sunday's practice, Hollins said that he and his new quarterback have dined on steaks together.
“At the end of the day, reps are always gonna be the most important thing. And you can never get enough of them, but it’s hard when (Maye) has to throw X amount of balls, and then it’s, ‘hey, can I get some after practice?'” Hollins said. “So as a receiver, it’s reps, but then it’s hanging out in the locker room or going to eat out. Those things matter.
“Nine years in the league, I’ve realized those dinners before games matter. It may sound corny, it may sound like they don’t matter, but they do. They do build a rapport that translates to the field where it’s just like (for Maye), ‘Hey, two-minute drill. I could just — Mack’s over there — throw it and I trust him because we had steaks together. You never know.”
With the opening week against the Las Vegas Raiders just under two weeks away, Maye and his pass catchers have a bit more time to chow down on some red meat to quell any game day nerves.
"I've been proud of the guys the last two days of taking this time to get better and not using it as a relaxed week," Maye said. "I think we're trying to get after it and get ready for Week 1."
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!