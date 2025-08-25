Patriots Country

Titans Release Four Former Patriots

The Titans released 16 players, including four former New England Patriots, as part of the league-wide releases.

Ethan Hurwitz

Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe (24) blocks Carolina Panthers running back John Lovett (37) during the second half of a preseason game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
With the league-mandated cutdown day looming, teams across the NFL are trimming their rosters to get to 53 — including dozens of players who once suited up for the New England Patriots at some point in their careers.

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they've parted ways with 16 players, including four who used to call New England home. Offensive guard Arlington Hambright, defensive tackle Josiah Bronson and safety Joshuah Bledsoe were all released, while wide receiver Matt Landers was waived with an injury designation.

Out of the four, Bledsoe had the longest tenure. Bledsoe was also most notably the first player to don the No. 24 uniform after past great Stephon Gilmore wore it in New England. A former sixth-round pick back in 2021, the safety played in four games and recorded just one combined tackle. The Missouri product spent most of his time as a Patriot as a member of the practice squad.

“I’m a real exciting player to watch,” Bledsoe said back in 2021. “When you see me on the field, I’m doing everything whether it’s special teams or doing what I can on defense. I’m out there making plays and it’s going to be fun to watch. My brand of football is just fun to watch, it’s exciting to watch.”

Bledsoe missed his rookie season after being placed on IR, and was released by the Patriots last summer. He was with the Pittsburgh Steelers this winter, but was cut in June.

May 23, 2022; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive lineman Arlington Hambright (74) walks to the practice fiel
Hambright — who was one of New England's futures signings in 2022 — spent just one offseason with the team. The guard was making a really strong push to make the Patriots roster that season, but was later cut ahead of the regular season. He then signed with the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad that week.

As for Bronson, he also spent a singular preseason with the Patriots. He was signed to the active roster last summer out of the UFL, but didn't make it past the final cutdown day. In three preseason games with New England in 2024, Bronson recorded three total tackles.

The one player who was released with an injury designation was Landers. The wide receiver — who came to town after JaQuae Jackson's injury last August — had just signed with the Titans this summer. Should he clear waivers, Landers will revert to Tennessee's injured reserve list.

The Titans are not done yet with their cuts. They still have a few more moves to make to get down to 53 players by tomorrow afternoon, and former Patriots wide receiver Mason Kinsey, offensive guard Corey Levin, linebacker Curtis Jacobs and kicker Joey Slye still remain on the roster.

Ethan Hurwitz
ETHAN HURWITZ

Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.

