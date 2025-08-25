Patriots Offseason Addition Receiving High Praise from Teammates
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The 2025 New England Patriots continue to prove that nothing cultivates top-level performance like some friendly competition — especially among their wide receivers.
With several deserving candidates vying for a limited number of slots on their initial 53-man roster, the Pats corps of pass catchers have routinely motivated each other by playing to the maximum of their respective abilities.
Of course, some are a bit more adept in their bravado than others.
In fact, third-year receiver DeMario Douglas was quick to both rib and praise new teammate Mack Hollins for his gridiron gasconade throughout training camp and preseason.
“I never had a player like Mack [Hollins] on my team, that talks that much trash,” Douglas playfully told reporters following Sunday’s practice. “But he can back it up."
“Mack is a dog,” he added. “I feel like he is going to bring that dog out of the whole room.”
Hollins, an eight-year veteran known for his steadfast work ethic, signed a two-year, $8.4 million contract with the Patriots in the offseason. Though began training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, he remained determined to keep pace with his teammates by studying the team’s playbook, as well as observing its implementation on the practice fields. As a result, the 31-year-old has repeatedly set the standard in the Gillette Stadium weight room and on the practice fields on a daily basis.
At his best, Hollins is an apt blocker, capable of making an impact in the run game as well as aiding in pass protection. At 6’4", 221-pounds, the Rockville, Virginia native also cuts an imposing figure that has made him a popular target in the red zone. Last season, as a member of the Buffalo Bills, Hollins reeled in 31 catches for 378 yards — 25 of which went for first downs — and five touchdowns. Although he encourages his competition to match his effort, he is diligent in his desire to never be outworked.
As such, Hollins’ skill set and eccentric personality and habits — which include walking around barefoot as much as possible, and eating without utensils — have clearly helped the man who has earned the nickname “Tarzan” tame the occupants of New England’s receivers room this season, and potentially beyond — including Douglas.
Since being selected by New England in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Douglas has been a popular target for the team’s starting quarterbacks — effectively becoming New England’s top slot receiver during that span. In fact, some may say that he is best equipped among New England’s receivers to thrive in McDaniels’ offense.
Statistically, Douglas has been the most productive Patriots receiver over the past two seasons. The 24-year-old enjoyed one of the best rookie seasons for a wideout in team history — finishing the year with 49 receptions for 561 yards; averaging 11.4 yards-per-catch in 14 games, while making seven starts. Despite a coaching change in 2024, Douglas remained a prominent part of their offensive game plan. Ironically, his best game came In Week 6 against the Houston Texans while dueling with current teammate Stefon Diggs. Douglas had six receptions for 92 yards and scored his first career touchdown in the 21–41 loss. He finished the season with 66 receptions for 621 yards and three touchdowns.
Routinely undeterred by questions surrounding his 5’8” 192-pound frame, the Liberty product is most effective out of the slot in short yardage. In order to compensate for the usual height differential with his opponent, he has developed a knack of anticipating defenders attacking him — a strategy which has served him well to date. However, he also demonstrated the skill set to evade tacklers when he had the ball in his hands in open space. In short, Douglas' shiftiness and speed made him one of the most explosive playmakers on the roster.
In McDaniels’ offense, slot receivers have been known to thrive — as the position tends to be a focal point in his schemes. Much like ex-Pats Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman, Douglas has the prowess to find success both before and after the catch. He has an above-average burst along with the speed in his stride to be a factor in New England’s offensive attack — whether it be horizontally or vertically. Accordingly, Douglas is poised to see an increase in targets this season.
Ironically, he may just have Hollins and his ”dog” to thank for the extra motivation.
