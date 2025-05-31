Patriots Exec Receives Head-Turning Prediction
Just a few months ago, many New England Patriots fans were already prepared to run executive Eliot Wolf out of town following a miserable 4-13 campaign.
And to be quite frank, it was hard to blame the Foxborough faithful. After all, Wolf struck out in free agency last spring in spite of owning expansive cap room, and outside of Drake Maye, the Patriots also bombed the NFL Draft.
When head coach Jerod Mayo was fired, some assumed that Wolf would be next in line, but he ultimately kept his job.
Now, a reversal of fortunes has occurred, as Wolf has been lauded for the job he has done over the past couple of months, landing a bunch of key pieces on the open market while putting together a widely acclaimed draft class.
As a matter of fact, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated actually feels that Wolf will be a top candidate for the Executive of the Year award this coming season.
"George Paton (Broncos), Brandon Beane (Bills), John Spytek (Raiders), John Schneider (Seahawks), Joe Hortiz (Chargers) and Eliot Wolf (Patriots) will be the top candidates for Executive of the Year," Orr wrote in a piece that featured 100 bold predictions.
Considering how maligned Wolf was back in January, this is definitely surprising, although it may seriously carry some significant weight behind it.
While the jury is still largely out on the Pats in spite of all of their playoff buzz, there is no doubt that the team looks a heck of a lot better than it did at this time a year ago. Wolf made sure to provide Maye with more weapons and an actual offensive line in front of him, and he also repaired a defense that demonstrated major signs of slippage in 2024.
We'll see how everything shakes out, but Wolf has absolutely put in an impressive effort this offseason.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!