Patriots GM's Seat Among Safest In NFL
The New England Patriots have had one of the more successful offseasons in the NFL. And while we won't know how great or poor the offseason was until games are played, the Patriots have brought in several key players that should help turn their fortunes in 2025.
With that said, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report looked at every general manager in the NFL and gave them a score from 1-10 on how hot their seat is. Patriots EVP Eliot Wolf was given a 3/10, marking his job as very safe.
"Technically, Wolf’s title is executive vice president of player personnel, but he’s the guy calling the shots personnel-wise in Beantown," Davenport writes. "Wolf has over two decades of experience in NFL front offices, but this is just his second season running the show for the Pats. The Patriots had a miserable 2024 season that got head coach Jerod Mayo shown the door after just one year, but Wolf’s front office appears to have hit on a quality quarterback last year when they drafted Drake Maye. The team will need to show improvement this year, but for now at least Wolf appears to be on solid ground."
To contrast within the rest of the AFC East, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was given a 1/10 and New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey was given a 2.10, considering it's his first season on the job. However, Chris Grier of the Miami Dolphins was given a 6/10. Grief has been the GM of the Dolphins since 2016 and the team ahs yet to win a playoff game during his time in the seat.
Wolf is entering his second season in the EVP role with New England, and New England has a lot more hope entering 2025 than they did a season ago.
