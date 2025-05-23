Patriots' Embattled WR Has 'Immense' Potential
Last year, the New England Patriots selected a pair of wide receivers in the NFL Draft, nabbing Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in the second and fourth rounds, respectively. Both were expected to play significant roles for the Patriots right off the bat, but that did not happen.
Instead, Polk and Baker combined for 13 catches, with the former accounting for 12 of them. Baker was targeted just four times, and even his attempted efforts on special teams went to waste.
There is no question that Baker has talent, as evidenced by the fact that he hauled in 52 receptions for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns during his final season at Central Florida. He led the Big 12 in receiving yards, and he also paced the conference with a terrific 21.9 yards per catch.
Obviously, Baker did not get the chance to flash that ability in Year 1, but Bernd Buchmasser and Taylor Kyles of Pats Pulpit feel that the 23-year-old has plenty of room for improvement.
"In one word: immense," Buchmasser and Kyles wrote of Baker's growth potential. "Baker struggled adapting to the NFL game and the preciseness needed to succeed in a pro-level environment. Therein lies his main potential for development: he needs to become a better route runner and improve his chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye, as well as his general understanding of offense and defense, if he wants to have a future with the Patriots and in the league as a whole."
Of course, the question is whether or not Baker will actually get that opportunity in 2025, as he is stuck toward the back end of a wide receiver glut in New England.
The Pats added Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins and rookie Kyle Williams this offseason, and DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte — barring a trade — seem like locks to make the roster. That will leave Baker to battle with seasoned veteran Kendrick Bourne, Polk and undrafted free agent Efton Chism II, who is already turning heads, for a roster spot.
