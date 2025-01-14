Patriots Facing New Threat for Star Free Agent WR
The New England Patriots badly need to bring in a No. 1 wide receiver for young quarterback Drake Maye this offseason. So far, there is one player who is the overwhelming favorite to be the top priority for the Patriots when free agency opens up.
Tee Higgins is currently scheduled to hit free agency. There is a chance that he could work out a new deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he could also be allowed to test the market.
If that happens, New England is widely expected to pursue him aggressively.
That being said, there are plenty of other teams in addition to the Bengals and Patriots who would love to bring Higgins onboard. He's only 25 years old, about to turn 26, and he shown off legitimate top-tier wide receiver potential.
A new team has entered the mix as a potential threat to New England to sign Higgins.
ESPN's Ben Solak has stated that the Green Bay Packers will likely be in on the Higgins sweepstakes. After the Packers were knocked out in the Wild Card round of the playoffs by the Philadelphia Eagles, it has become clear that they need a top wideout for Jordan Love.
Green Bay is a dangerous contender to sign Higgins. They are not far off from being a Super Bowl favorite and they have the money to spend to acquire a piece like him.
However, the Patriots do still have the most cap space in the NFL. If it comes down to finances, New England could offer him the most money if they decide to do so.
During the 2024 NFL season with Cincinnati, Higgins ended up playing in 12 games, catching 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's more than capable of increasing those numbers as a No. 1 wide receiver.
In an ideal world, the Patriots would end up landing him. He is a star wideout and is very much in his prime. His age would give him a chance to be Maye's top target for more than his first contract with the team.
Only time will tell, but Higgins should absolutely be New England's top target in free agency.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding Higgins as the offseason continues to draw closer. Simply re-signing with the Bengals has become a much more legitimate option, but the Patriots may very well have a chance to make their pitch to him.
