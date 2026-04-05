Mike Vrabel, Jared Wilson Address Patriots Offseason OL Changes

Jared Wilson spent his rookie season with the New England Patriots at left guard, despite being drafted as a center. Heading into his second year with the team, he's expected to move to center.

The transition comes after the Patriots traded away last year's starter Garrett Bradbury to the Chicago Bears. Bradbury, who came over in free agency after starting his career with the Minnesota Vikings, was shipped off for a 2027 fifth-round pick. He played in all 21 games and was a vocal leader on and off the field.

At the NFL Annual Meetings last week, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about what the 30-year-old Bradbury meant to the team on their Super Bowl run in 2025.

"Just touching on his professionalism," Vrabel said. "Every day, he came to work, he was prepared. Really led the offensive line. Great energy, connection with the quarterback, his durability, consistency."

As for Wilson, while the positon change will be a natural move, he'll be losing a core teammate.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) blocks for quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Aw man, it's not even just Garrett," Wilson told reporters at a Patriots Foundation event in Mattapan. "It's that whole offensive line last year, (it) was really special to be a part of."

The Patriots' offensive line will be undergoing more changes than just Bradbury. Swing tackles Vederian Lowe and Thayer Munford Jr. both aren't returning to the team, and restricted free agent Yasir Durant signed with the UFL after not receiving a contract tender. Ben Brown, a top reserve for the Patriots, will likely remain as the primary backup at both guard and center in 2026 -- his third season with New England.

What The Bears Are Getting In Bradbury

As for the Bears -- who are on the Patriots' schedule next season -- they're getting a valuable addition to their roster in Bradbury. The Patriots are slated to travel to Chicago for the second time in three seasons, the last time they faced the Bears was a grimy, 19-3 win in what was one of the first starts of Drake Maye's young career.

In 2026, they'll be going against two former New England offensive linemen -- Bradbury and offensive guard Joe Thuney.

"They’re getting somebody that loves football, loves his teammates," Vrabel said. "He brought certainly a leadership to us that we needed last year. There was a consistency, durability. That’s what they’re getting. They’re getting a pro who’s going to be prepared. He’s going to make the calls. He’s going to communicate.

"But Garrett also loves the process of football, the offseason, the weekly preparation with his teammates and his coaches," Vrabel said.

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