Patriots OL Reveals Mike Vrabel's Spring Workouts Theme
The New England Patriots began their offseason workout program last week, which served as an introduction to new head coach Mike Vrabel for the players.
Not only that, but it also marked the first time the Patriots' offseason additions were getting on the field with their new teammates.
However, free-agent signing Garrett Bradbury—a former Minnesota Vikings center—revealed that Vrabel's theme for the workouts was more about establishing a culture than anything else.
“A lot has been culture so far. It’s establishing a standard, an expectation," Bradbury told reporters. "And we can take it a little slower. We’re not diving into the plays. We’re talking terminology, verbiage, expectations."
New England went just 4-13 in each of the last two seasons, and this past year, much was made about the locker-room culture under Jerod Mayo.
Rumor had it that things were bit too relaxed under Mayo, and there was griping from players throughout the 2024 campaign. But evidently, Vrabel is trying to nip that in the bud right away.
“We’ll get into the nitty-gritty details of it later, but right now it’s just trying to learn everything from the base up," Bradbury added. "We have plenty of meeting time over the next couple of months.”
Bradbury spent the first six years of his career with the Vikings after originally being selected by them with the 18th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The North Carolina State product immediately earned a starting job with Minnesota and never relinquished it throughout his tenure with the club. While injuries did thwart him in the middle of his run with the Vikings, he was able to start all 17 games this past season.
Meanwhile, Vrabel served six seasons as Tennessee Titans head coach from 2018 through 2023 and, of course, played eight years for the Patriots between 2001 and 2008. He won three Super Bowl championships throughout his NFL playing career.
