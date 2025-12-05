Patriots Rookie Kicker Reveals Fascinating Pre-Game Superstition

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — If you told New England Patriots kicker Andres Borregales that he would be play a major role in the franchise’s rebirth in only his first season as pro, he may have responded by saying “I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life … Oh Lorrrrd.”

Should you recognize the aforementioned quote as lyrics to an iconic Phil Collins classic, you will not only find yourself in the company of those with impeccable musical taste, but also sharing a portion of your “Spotify Wrapped” with the Pats’ rookie.

When recently asked whether he indulged in any pre-game superstitions, Borregales revealed that he routinely listens to a quartet of tracks prior to kickoff, one of which was made famous by Collins in 1981.

“For me, I listen to the same four songs before the game,” Borregales told WEEI, “I try to keep it personal, but if you hear, ‘In the Air Tonight,’ just know, that’s probably me.”

“I [also] try to wear the same cleats, because I switched cleats, and I missed one,” he added. “I went back to the red cleats.”

While superstitions surrounding their choice of cleats is not surprising for a kicker, Borregales’ choice of the Miami Vice soundtrack staple is likley to raise an eyebrow. Not only was the song both penned and released by the eight-time Grammy winner 21 years before Borregales’ birth, its famous gated reverb drum solo is better suited for accelerating the pulse — the opposite of the calm and tranquil zone typically required by the poisition.

Still, its hard to argue with the success Borregales has demonstrated this season with New England, Through 13 games, the native Venezuelan has connected on 23 of his 126 field goal attempts, while making 38 of 36 extra points.

Andy Borregales Could Be the Next Great Patriots Kicker

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) heads to the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Borregales, whom the Patriots selected at pick No. 182 in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has the skill set to become a fan favorite in short order. The 23-year-old spent four seasons with the Miami Hurricanes, appearing in 50 games. During that span, he made 74 of 86 field goal attempts as well as 183 of 184 extra points. His best season came in 2024, when he went 18-of-19 on field goals — including a long of 56 — and a perfect 62-of-62 on extra point attempts.

Having used valuable draft capital to secure his services, the Patriots made it clear that Borregales was entering the season with great expectations on his shoulders.

After narrowly winning a fierce training camp battle with veteran John Parker Romo, he drew the ire of his critics by missing a Week 1 field goal attempt against the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as a pair of extra point attempts in Week 2 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Still, Borregales stayed the course. As a result, he has since delivered on several key kicks, including a game-winning 52-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to give the Pats a Week 5 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

In the final analysis, Borregales’ draft status may keep him under the watchful eye of Patriots fans for the foreseeable future. However, he knows that there is much work to be done to write his name into the same hallowed tomes as Adam Vinatieri, Stephen Gostkowski, Gino Cappelletti and others.

For now, he will understandably bask in the success of his first NFL season to date … at least, until the Patriots hit the practice fields to begin their preparations for Week 15.

