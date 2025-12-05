Patriots Projected to Land Behemoth SEC Protector for Drake Maye

It is not a particularly controversial statement to claim that the New England Patriots still have some work to do on the roster, despite leading the AFC with an 11-2 record heading into their ultra-late Week 14 bye.

Yet there are still areas that either need improvement, or require long-term solutions that are currently being filled by short-term veteran replacements. And the primary way to address these is, of course, the NFL Draft.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic suggests that one area which the team could look to infuse with youthful ability is at offensive tackle, where he predicts they will select Georgia OT Monroe Freeling at the No. 32 spot - the final pick of the first round - in his latest mock draft.

Patriots Need Further Youth Injections On The Offensive Line

"The Patriots’ new team motto: Protect Drake Maye at all costs," Brugler wrote. "Morgan Moses has played well at right tackle this season, but he turns 35 in March. Freeling would be a great understudy who could provide short-term depth and a long-term answer on the outside."

Over the course of the season, this Patriots team has vastly overplayed the sum of its parts. Much of that is due - at least on offense - to the prime MVP candidate and current favorite for the award, quarterback Drake Maye.

But general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Mike Vrabel have also managed to find numerous serviceable or even impressive stop-gap players at critical positions. And one of them has been on the offensive line, where right tackle Morgan Moses was signed to a three-year, $24 million deal this past March.

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA: Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks Texas Longhorns edge rusher Trey Moore (8) in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Monroe Freeling Could Eventually Be The Patriots' Starting Right Tackle

However, as Brugler points out, Moses is no spring chicken, and the team need to start the search for his replacement at some point soon.

Even if Freeling, who has just 16 college starts under his belt, is not ready to go at the start of his rookie year in 2026, Moses will likely still be on the roster. The contract the former Baltimore Raven signed this past spring effectively functions as a two-year deal running through 2026, after which New England can cut Moses for just $1.4 million in dead cap.

Freeling has started all 12 games this season for the 11-1 Georgia Bulldogs, and has been named to the All-SEC third team for his work at left tackle.

