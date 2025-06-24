Patriots Weapon Gets Honest on Offense's New Direction
The New England Patriots have completely overhauled their offense heading into 2025, adding a bunch of new players and also bringing in a new offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels (even though this will mark his third stint with the franchise).
As you would expect, learning an entirely new offense is complicated, especially for a young quarterback like Drake Maye. Throw in the fact that there has been a lot of roster turnover, and you should understand that this is going to be a process.
Patriots tight end Hunter Henry opened up on the team's fresh offense this week, and he seems excited to get going.
"You know there's a lot of similar things," Henry said on Patriots All Access. "It's kind of like getting back into it, hearing the verbiage again, kind of getting a feeling for things a little bit, seeing things. But, you know, working through it with Drake (Maye), obviously it's different in how he sees things. ... We've added a few new flavors to the offense a little bit, so it's been good."
Henry was Maye's favorite weapon during the quarterback's rookie campaign, as he hauled in 66 receptions for 674 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
This time around, though, Henry will have to compete with a host of new weapons for targets, including four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs. New England also added Mack Hollins and rookie playmakers TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams.
Of course, Maye will also have to be better himself in 2025. While he was impressive in his debut season, he did throw 10 interceptions while also fumbling nine times, so he must take better care of the football. The offensive line has some new pieces to work in, as well, so that will be interesting to monitor, too.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!